Robert Edward ButlerOct 25, 1922 - Aug 18, 2020Robert Edward Butler, age 97, died peacefully on August 18, 2020 in the home of his daughter Cynthia and her husband Stephen. Robert was born October 25, 1922 to Carl and Catherine Butler in Lismore, Minnesota. His twin brother, William, preceded him in death in 1962. His sisters Callista, Sister Mary of the Immaculate Conception (Cathy), Eileen and Irene have also gone before him. Robert and his wife Dorothy were married for 56 years before she passed away in 2012. They met in Minnesota when they were both teachers at the same school. They were married in 1956 and moved to Los Banos, California, in 1959.Robert served in the U.S. Army as a coding decipherer in Europe during WWII He obtained a Masters in Mathematics and taught for many years at Los Banos High School. In addition, he taught evening classes at the Los Banos campus of the Merced College. Mr. Butler was remembered fondly as a good and caring teacher by many students. He retired from teaching in 1980.Robert and Dorothy were blessed with eight children: Cynthia Hunt MD (Steve), Robert J. Butler MD, Therese Zurakowski (Mark), Anne Arnold (Bill), Patrick Butler MD (Tari), Thomas Butler (Leslie), Joseph Butler (Terri) and Daniel Butler PA (Kathy). They are also survived by their 36 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.Robert's private funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Whitehurst Funeral Chapel in Los Banos. He will be buried with Military honors at the Veterans National Cemetery in Santa Nella.It is the family's hope to host a Memorial Mass with a community reception in a few months when the COVID restrictions have been lifted or modified.The family would also like to express our appreciation to all who have been a part of Mom and Dad's life and have interceded in prayer. In particular, our thanks to New Bethany Residential Care, Ave Maria Convalescent Hospital and recent primary caregivers Stephen Hunt, Sandra Gonzalez and Jason Hassan Zakour.Robert will be especially remembered for his deep faith, love of his family and his dry sense of humor which he maintained until his last moments.Donations in Robert's memory may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or New Bethany Residential Care, both in Los Banos. Notes or cards of sympathy if desired may be sent to Therese Butler Zurakowski at 921 Buena Vista Drive, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 who will share with family.