Robert Emerson Puphal

Dec 12, 1924 – Mar 19, 2020

Bob passed away peacefully on March 19 th , 2020 in Kingman, Arizona, he was 95 years old. He was born in Troy, New York to Walter and Gertrude Puphal. He enlisted in the Navy in 1942 and served as a Radioman 1c aboard the USS Kasaan Bay escort carrier, CVE 69. After leaving the Navy with an Honorable Discharge, Bob attended Jamestown College in Jamestown, North Dakota. In September of 1950, he married Myrna Houck. They had two children, Susan L.

Puphal-Pierce and Bruce C. Puphal and a foster daughter Carol Glee Ellefson. Bob was a loving husband, father and grandfather to 5 grandchildren, Christopher and Julie Gomez, Brian Puphal and Michelle Puphal-Marcus and Marge Nobriga, and great grandfather to Avery Puphal. After retiring from Preformed Line Products Company in Albemarle, North Carolina in 1990, Bob and Myrna eventually settled in Merced, California. Bob and Myrna were members of the Methodist Church. Upon Myrna's passing, Bob joined the Unity Church of Merced. Bob first became a Master Mason in 1952, joining the Chelan Lodge #118. After retiring he joined the Yosemite Lodge #99 and the Yosemite Gateway Order of Eastern Star #126 in Merced. He was a member of the Masonic order for well over 50 years and was bestowed with the prestigious Hiram Award. In 2010 he traveled to Washington DC as a member of the Operation Greatest Gift with other fellow Masonic veterans from California. His last great honor was to be named Grand Marshall of Kingman's Veterans Day Parade in 2019. He even donned his Navy blues for the occasion. Bob is preceded in death by his wife Myrna, parents Walter and Gertrude.

He is survived by his daughter Susan and son-in-law Rick Pierce of Kingman, AZ, son Bruce and daughter-in-law Carol Puphal of Penn Valley, CA, foster daughter Carol Glee Ellefson, granddaughters Julie Gomez, Michelle Marcus, Margee Nobriga, grandsons Brian Puphal, Brandon Nobriga, brothers Ken and Paul, sisters Carolyn and Joyce, all from New York. Our family is grateful and blessed to have had our Dad with us for 95 years. He was friend to many in this community. A Celebration of Life will be held in Merced, CA later this year.

