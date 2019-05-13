Guest Book View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home & Memorial Park 1480 B Street Merced , CA 95341 (209)-383-4651 Viewing 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Evergreen Funeral Home & Memorial Park 1480 B Street Merced , CA 95341 View Map Service 1:00 PM Evergreen Funeral Home & Memorial Park 1480 B Street Merced , CA 95341 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert F. Lewis "Bob"April 21, 1928 - May 6, 2019Robert F. Lewis "Bob", 91, passed away at Park Merced Assisted Living on Monday, May 6, 2019 in Merced, California. He was born on April 21, 1928. On March 1, 1946 he married the love of his life, Dorothy Baldwin. They raised their family in Merced and created a beautiful life together for 69 years. Bob and Dottie served as presidents of the Fraternal Order of Eagles simultaneously beginning their terms in 1982. Bob also was a member of the Merced Elks Lodge for more than 50 years. He was employed by the Merced County Road Department where he worked diligently to serve the community of Merced. In retirement, Bob and Dottie lived in the country raising cattle. Bob was an avid fisherman, hunter, and bowler. He enjoyed selling his cattle at live auctions and volunteering at the Merced County Fair for the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He and Dottie enjoyed many cruises together both with friends and with their children. He also loved to play "pennies" with Dottie at local casinos.Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy. He is survived by his two children: Thomas L. Lewis (Cathy) of Temecula and Linda L. Otterson (William Jr.) of Atwater; his six grandchildren: Michelle Saidy (Gil), Heather Cavlovic (Greg), Steven Lewis (Julie), Robert Lewis (Heather), Kristina Gunnin, and Jennifer Medeiros (Nelson); his eleven great-grandchildren, Kyra, Robbie, Isabella, McKae and Ryan Lewis; Tyce, Kendall and Kaylee Gunnin; Jake Saidy; and Mason and Myles Medeiros. Bob enjoyed his life with many other relatives and friends and he was loved by all.The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation for the friendship and compassionate care given to Bob from all the staff at Park Merced Assisted Living, especially during hospice care. Also, thanks to the staff at Hinds Hospice for their timely response and professional support for Bob and the family.A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the chapel of the Evergreen Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1480 B Street, Merced, CA 95341 from 4:00-8:00PM. Services will be at the same location on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Kidney Fund or The . Published in Merced Sun Star from May 13 to May 18, 2019

