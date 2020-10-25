Robert "Bob" Joseph FlintOctober 27, 1944 - October 16, 2020Robert "Bob" Joseph Flint passed away peacefully on October 16, 2020 at the age of 75. He was a resident of Merced, California of 48 years. Bob spent his childhood in Rio Del Mar where he enjoyed adventuring around with his brothers. Bob graduated from Chico State University in 1967 and then immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served during the Vietnam War on the aircraft carrier USS Shangri-La. Bob received his Master's degree in Education from Stanislaus State University and was a teacher of science and history in the Merced High School District for 33 years. Over the years it was a regular occurrence for former students to visit his classroom or approach him around town and express appreciation for his positive influence and update him on their lives. Bob enjoyed golfing with fellow long-time teacher friends; in his teenage years he was on the high school golf team. He was a natural at trap-shooting and won a tournament (despite never practicing!). He was a talented cartoonist and wrote poetry for which he won an award. He also loved fishing and fly-fishing in the surf and rivers and tied his own flies. By and large, Bob was most known for his kindness to all, gentle spirit and quick wit. In the last year of his life, Bob was in a critical care home where staff often commented to his family how well liked he was and described him as a "sweetheart". In the last weeks of his life, hospital and Hospice staff expressed what a wonderful man he is and that "they don't get many patients like him". Bob's daughters feel fortunate beyond words to have him as their father.Bob is preceded in death by his parents Harry Sr. and Thelma Flint, brothers, Harry Jr. and Douglas Flint.He is survived by daughters Christina Huffman and Jennifer Flint (Steve Poon); brother Paul Flint (Pam); and grandchildren Kieran, Ansel and Harrison Huffman, and Brandon Poon. Bob also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, 1490 B Street, Merced, California. Vigil Service with rosary will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 beginning at 12:30 p.m. followed by the funeral mass beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, 671 East Yosemite Avenue, Merced, California 95340. Interment will follow services at Merced District Cemetery, 1300 B Street, Merced, California 95341.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice Foundation (for Alexander Cohen Hospice House) 4368 Spyres Way, Modesto, California 95356-9259.