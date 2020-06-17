Robert Rex HardingAug 1, 1928 - June 10, 2020Robert Rex Harding, of Livingston, was born in Texas to Robert Earl and Ada Harding on August 1, 1928 and passed away peacefully on June 10, 2020 in Merced, at the age of 91.Rex joined the U.S. Army in 1950 and transferred to the Army Reserve in 1952 for an additional four years. Later, Rex worked for Foster Farms for 41 years, which he thoroughly enjoyed. It was a small business when he started and he was proud his hard work helped create the thriving business it is today. He was a religious man, loved God, and was always active in the church community wherever his help was needed. Prior to two months ago, he had been attending Winton First Southern Baptist Church and would not miss a Sunday of worship.He was preceded in death by his wife, Jerry in 2008, and is survived by his children: Valarie Murphy, Robert (Candy) Harding, Susie Adams, Penny (Dale) Bonner, and Lori Harding; grandchildren: Jason Murphy, Trisha Murphy, Joshua Bonner, and Aaron Bonner.A special thanks to his church family that made him feel special, the staff at Pacifica Senior Living, and Bristol Hospice.A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held on June 19, 2020 at 9:00 AM at Winton Cemetery. Rex was a kind and generous man. He will be greatly missed.REST IN PEACE.