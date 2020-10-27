Robert William HeinzlerJanuary 22, 1929 - October 20, 2020Robert W. Heinzler, age 91, passed away at home in Santa Maria, Ca surrounded by family on October 20, 2020. He is survived by his spouse of 61 years, Mildred E. Heinzler, his children, Michele Cooper (David) of Oregon, John Heinzler (Leanne) of Indiana, Cheryl Strider (John) of West Virginia, Janice Heinzler of Santa Maria, Ca., Pamela Urtz (Ken) of Florida, Robin Klinge of Missouri and his only surviving brother, Carl Heinzler (Edythe) of Yuba City, CA. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and his pets Rukka and Tiki.Robert was born in Marshall, Missouri on January 22, 1929 to Edward and Matilda Heinzler. He was one of 12 children. Robert joined the Air Force at the age of 18 on May 31, 1947 and retired on June 30, 1967 at Pope AFB in Fayetteville, NC. He relocated his family to Merced, California where he owned a few businesses. He then retired with Ragu Foods, after 20 years of employment. Robert and Mildred moved to Santa Maria, CA in 1998.A celebration of life will be at a later date in November this year.