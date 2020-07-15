Robert Dean "Bob" HigginbothamNOV 10, 1946 - JUL 6, 2020Robert Dean "Bob" Higginbotham, 73 Passed away July 6,2020 at Mercy Medical Hospital in Merced . Bob was born in Yakima , Washington. Five years later the family moved to Merced County, Where he attended Franklin Elementary, Herbert Hoover Junior High and Graduated from Atwater High School in 1964. In October of 1964, he married his wife Charlotte. For many years Bob worked as a building contractor in and around Merced. He even traveled as far as Saudi Arabia in the 1980's to work in construction there. At Atwater High, he played football and was a member of the FFA. Over the course of his life he had numerous interests and hobbies Which included racing cars at the Merced Speedway, drag boating, hunting, trap shooting, street rods and Harley Davidson's, rasing cattle and attending local brandings. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family at Lake McClure, in the Sierras and the Dunes at Pismo Beach. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge 1240.He is preceded in death by his wife Charlotte (Friesen) Higginbotham; his nephew, William "Bill" Higginbotham and his parents, Dale and Pauline Higginbotham.Bob is survived by his daughters, Kimberlee Pamplona Prine (Chris) of Merced and Stacey Callarman of Paso Robles; his grandsons Dustin Pamplona (Crystal) and Joshua Pamplona (Nekane) both of Twin Falls, Idaho, his granddaughter Chloe Callarman of Paso Robles; his great grandchildren, Clayton Casey Jo, Lydia Pamplona, Caleb Pamplona; his brother, Roger Higginbotham (Barbara) of Atwater and his niece Laura Perkins (Ray) of Newnan, Gerorgia. Due to Merced County Covid 19 regulations, services will be private.