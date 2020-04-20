Robert Joe Osborn
Jul 18, 1941 - Mar 25, 2020
Joe was born July 18, 1941 in Oklahoma to Bob and Minnie Osborn. He attended Merced schools. After graduating high school, Joe joined the Navy and married Donna Chilcote, then started a family.
Joe enjoyed working on his classic cars, watching sports, working in his yard and spending time with his family. One of his greatest accomplishments was founding SunPower Security Gates.
He was preceded in death by his wife Donna and son David. He leaves behind his daughter, Jean Prieto (Pete) and his grandchildren Travis (Ally), Katie, Skyler, Eddie, Donna, Josh, Robert, and 6 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 20, 2020