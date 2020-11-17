1/1
Robert Justice
Robert William Justice
June 10, 1950 - November 10, 2020
Robert William Justice, 70 years old, passed into the presence of Jesus, at Hinds Hospice in Fresno. Bob was born in Billings, Montana to the late Jack and Edna Justice. He is survived by his loving wife and cheerleader of 26 years, Beverly, and sons Chris, Justin and Kevin, along with his sister Elaine Justice Hill and her husband Jim, and their children Donny and Corie, and many other nieces and nephews.
In 1976 Bob graduated from the University of California, California College of Medicine, as a Physician Assistant specialist, and moved to Merced California where he worked at Family Practice Residency program, Livingston Medical Group, Marie Green Psychiatric unit, and Merced Faculty Associates Medical Group.
Bob loved his work, which became his passion. He had a big heart for people and would help them in any way he could. Bob also had a strong faith in Jesus, which would often spill over to his patients, co-workers, and friends. It was not uncommon for Bob to pray with his patients, which sometimes would lead to a mentoring relationship. He felt privileged to work beside many wonderful doctors and nurses, who would become life-long friends.
Bob was an active member of Gateway Church and later Yosemite Church, and involved in many ministries.
In 2014, Bob and Beverly made the move to Prescott, AZ, for a new challenge at YRMC Physicians Care, and for a slower pace of life. But his heart was still in the Merced community, so in October 2019 they moved back, and he began his last chapter at Timothy S. Johnston MD and Associates. Shortly after that, he took a fall, resulting in his becoming an incomplete quadriplegic, meaning that it was possible to regain some movement, but that also left him able to feel tremendous pain! Bob and Beverly have bravely fought through this past year. She was his constant cheerleader, but Bob's condition deteriorated, and he finally went Home to Jesus, where he is whole again.
Bob was kind, generous, and fun-loving, with a larger than life sense of humor. He enjoyed gardening, growing many vegetables and fruits, which would turn into many tasty meals and soups! He spent much time in his shop and riding on his tractor, Big Red.
This is just a glimpse into the life of Bob Justice, how he loved God, loved life, his family, and friends. He will be missed by so many people who touched his life, and whose lives he touched.
A service will be held over Zoom at 10am on December 5th. Please contact Annette Macias at macias.annette@gmail.com for more information.
In lieu of flowers, Beverly would like memorial gifts to go to Hinds Hospice in Fresno, 1416 W. Twain Ave., Fresno 93711, or a charity of your choice.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 17, 2020.
November 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Bob was loved by many and a pleasure to work with.
Mary Hauswirth
Coworker
November 17, 2020
The Staff and Wilson Family Chapel wishes to extend their sympathy and their assistance for this time of need.
The Staff of Wilson Family Chapel
