Robert Lincoln Hawkes

October 15, 1941 - June 12, 2019

Bob died peacefully on June 12, 2019 at his home. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts on October 15, 1941 to the late Frank and Edith Hawkes. He grew up in Brighton, MA until his teen years when his family moved to Foxborough, MA. Among his classmates was Mary Jane Baker who later became his wife.

Bob went to the University of Massachusetts majoring in Food Technology. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. He graduated in 1963 and worked briefly for the James O. Welch Candy Company before moving to New Jersey to work for Thomas J. Lipton Company. In 1965, he married Mary Jane (Jay) Baker who was finishing her Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry at Columbia University. In 1968, Bob was transferred to Nebraska City, NE to work at Morton House Kitchens, a Lipton subsidiary. Bob and Jay's two sons, Andrew and Matthew were born there and enjoyed growing up in a small friendly town. In a few years there, Bob was promoted to Plant Manager. He also became a member of the Board of Directors of the National Canners Association, which later became the National Food Technology Association.

In 1981, Bob was transferred to Galveston, TX to be the Plant Manager for the Lipton Tea Plant. He came to Merced, CA in 1991 to be the Plant Manager for Ragu Tomato Processing Plants in Merced and Stockton. In 1996 with 35 years of service with Lipton, now Unilever International, he was able to retire at the age of 55. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. He had two Jaguar XK-150 cars - one right out of college and one he lovingly restored in 1988. This latter car took Best of Show at a Lafayette Antique Car Show. Bob was preceded by his beloved English Setters, Daisy and Beau.

Bob is survived by his wife, Mary Jane and his two sons, Andrew and Matthew (Sara) and his two granddaughters, Macy and Mia, who all live in Galveston, TX. At his request, there will be no services. Burial will be at his family cemetery in Foxborough, MA.

Donations may be made to Hinds Hospice who graciously cared for him in his last days.

"A limb has fallen from our FAMILY TREE that says grieve not for me, remember the BEST TIMES, the LAUGHTER and the SONG and most of all the good life I lived while I was STRONG."

