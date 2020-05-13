Robert Mason
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert R Mason
October 24, 1947 - May 4, 2020
Robert R Mason, aka Bob or Red, a long time resident of Atwater Ca passed away unexpectedly on Monday May 4, 2020 in Merced, Ca.
Bob was born in Spokane, Washington on October 24, 1947 and at an early age moved to California. He was a graduate of Dos Palos High School and upon graduation Bob joined the U.S. Navy where he honorably served 2 tours in Vietnam. After returning to civilian life, Bob began working at Merced Motor Parts, which later became TBA Auto Parts. It was in this line of work that Bob found himself serving many businesses and customers all over the Central Valley.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Willis Ray Mason (Lucille Mason), his mother Ethelda Richens Mason, his brother Howard Mason, and his grandson's Neal Robert Frisinger Jr and Mitchell Robert Frisinger.
Bob is survived by his wife Janet Mason, his loving companion of 45 years; and his three children, Suzanne Baldwin (Richard) of Tucson, AZ, Neal Frisinger (Vanessa) of Tucson, AZ, Alan Mason (Mary) of Atwater, Ca; grandchildren, Aaron (Renesha), Carissa (Andrew), Courtney (Jerrick), Matthew, Sydney, Brianna, Saleia; great granddaughter Theadoasia; aunt Helen Richens Chapman; and countless nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Bob was a loving man who deeply cared about his family. He worked tirelessly to ensure that they were taken care of. Bob had several hobbies which included camping, fishing, and gardening. He was the ultimate handyman always taking on real life challenges such as, engine rebuilds, home renovations and additions, and anything else that needed fixing.
Bob will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His presence will not easily be forgotten.
Due to the current health crisis services will be held at a later date.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 13, 2020
I have fond memories of Robert. We graduated in the same class in Dos Palos. He was a good soul. My deepest sympathy to you.
Adrienne Lopes
May 10, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 13, 2020
The Staff and Wilson Family Chapel wishes to extend their sympathy and their assistance for this time of need.
The Staff of Wilson Family Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved