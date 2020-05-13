Robert R MasonOctober 24, 1947 - May 4, 2020Robert R Mason, aka Bob or Red, a long time resident of Atwater Ca passed away unexpectedly on Monday May 4, 2020 in Merced, Ca.Bob was born in Spokane, Washington on October 24, 1947 and at an early age moved to California. He was a graduate of Dos Palos High School and upon graduation Bob joined the U.S. Navy where he honorably served 2 tours in Vietnam. After returning to civilian life, Bob began working at Merced Motor Parts, which later became TBA Auto Parts. It was in this line of work that Bob found himself serving many businesses and customers all over the Central Valley.Bob was preceded in death by his father, Willis Ray Mason (Lucille Mason), his mother Ethelda Richens Mason, his brother Howard Mason, and his grandson's Neal Robert Frisinger Jr and Mitchell Robert Frisinger.Bob is survived by his wife Janet Mason, his loving companion of 45 years; and his three children, Suzanne Baldwin (Richard) of Tucson, AZ, Neal Frisinger (Vanessa) of Tucson, AZ, Alan Mason (Mary) of Atwater, Ca; grandchildren, Aaron (Renesha), Carissa (Andrew), Courtney (Jerrick), Matthew, Sydney, Brianna, Saleia; great granddaughter Theadoasia; aunt Helen Richens Chapman; and countless nieces, nephews, and many friends.Bob was a loving man who deeply cared about his family. He worked tirelessly to ensure that they were taken care of. Bob had several hobbies which included camping, fishing, and gardening. He was the ultimate handyman always taking on real life challenges such as, engine rebuilds, home renovations and additions, and anything else that needed fixing.Bob will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His presence will not easily be forgotten.Due to the current health crisis services will be held at a later date.