Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert James "Bob" Mott

March 21, 1939 - November 7, 2019

Bob was born on March 21, 1939 in Edgeworth, PA and passed away on November 7, 2019 in Merced, CA where he was a resident for 58 years.

Bob attended Quaker Valley High School where he was Quarterback during their undefeated season in 1956 and was inducted into the QV Athletic Hall of Fame. He also attended NC State with a football scholarship.

Bob managed the Pine Cone Inn for over 30 years and was a tour bus driver with Via Adventures for over 20 years where he received the million-mile driving award. He was a member of the Italo American Lodge for over 50 years. He also participated in the 3 Gateway Sportsman's Club and Blue Devil Bench.

He is preceded in death by his father William P. Mott, mother Julia Mott and brother William P. Mott Jr.

Bob is survived by his loving wife Mary Ellen Mott, children Denise Marie Taylor (Tom), Robert James Mott Jr. (Mary), and Jeffrey Alan Mott. He also leaves behind his sister Doris Jean Myers and his 5 grandchildren Garrett Mott (Lauren), Marshall Taylor, Kevin Mott (Lauren), Kelly Taylor (fiancé Stephen) and Julia Mott; as well as 4 great grandchildren Wyatt, Avery and James Mott and a baby boy on the way.

The family would like to thank Dr. Sidhu and the staff at Mercy/UC Davis Cancer Center.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations made in Bob's honor to Mercy/UC Davis Cancer Center. Mailing address: Mercy Medical Center Merced Foundation, 2740 M Street, Merced, California 95340.

www.cvobituaries.com





Robert James "Bob" MottMarch 21, 1939 - November 7, 2019Bob was born on March 21, 1939 in Edgeworth, PA and passed away on November 7, 2019 in Merced, CA where he was a resident for 58 years.Bob attended Quaker Valley High School where he was Quarterback during their undefeated season in 1956 and was inducted into the QV Athletic Hall of Fame. He also attended NC State with a football scholarship.Bob managed the Pine Cone Inn for over 30 years and was a tour bus driver with Via Adventures for over 20 years where he received the million-mile driving award. He was a member of the Italo American Lodge for over 50 years. He also participated in the 3 Gateway Sportsman's Club and Blue Devil Bench.He is preceded in death by his father William P. Mott, mother Julia Mott and brother William P. Mott Jr.Bob is survived by his loving wife Mary Ellen Mott, children Denise Marie Taylor (Tom), Robert James Mott Jr. (Mary), and Jeffrey Alan Mott. He also leaves behind his sister Doris Jean Myers and his 5 grandchildren Garrett Mott (Lauren), Marshall Taylor, Kevin Mott (Lauren), Kelly Taylor (fiancé Stephen) and Julia Mott; as well as 4 great grandchildren Wyatt, Avery and James Mott and a baby boy on the way.The family would like to thank Dr. Sidhu and the staff at Mercy/UC Davis Cancer Center.A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations made in Bob's honor to Mercy/UC Davis Cancer Center. Mailing address: Mercy Medical Center Merced Foundation, 2740 M Street, Merced, California 95340. Published in Merced Sun Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close