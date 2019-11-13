Robert James "Bob" Mott
March 21, 1939 - November 7, 2019
Bob was born on March 21, 1939 in Edgeworth, PA and passed away on November 7, 2019 in Merced, CA where he was a resident for 58 years.
Bob attended Quaker Valley High School where he was Quarterback during their undefeated season in 1956 and was inducted into the QV Athletic Hall of Fame. He also attended NC State with a football scholarship.
Bob managed the Pine Cone Inn for over 30 years and was a tour bus driver with Via Adventures for over 20 years where he received the million-mile driving award. He was a member of the Italo American Lodge for over 50 years. He also participated in the 3 Gateway Sportsman's Club and Blue Devil Bench.
He is preceded in death by his father William P. Mott, mother Julia Mott and brother William P. Mott Jr.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Mary Ellen Mott, children Denise Marie Taylor (Tom), Robert James Mott Jr. (Mary), and Jeffrey Alan Mott. He also leaves behind his sister Doris Jean Myers and his 5 grandchildren Garrett Mott (Lauren), Marshall Taylor, Kevin Mott (Lauren), Kelly Taylor (fiancé Stephen) and Julia Mott; as well as 4 great grandchildren Wyatt, Avery and James Mott and a baby boy on the way.
The family would like to thank Dr. Sidhu and the staff at Mercy/UC Davis Cancer Center.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations made in Bob's honor to Mercy/UC Davis Cancer Center. Mailing address: Mercy Medical Center Merced Foundation, 2740 M Street, Merced, California 95340.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019