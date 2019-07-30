O'Hara , Robert Eugene
October 11,1929- May 25,2019
Robert "Bob" O'Hara, long-time resident of Merced, CA, went on to his long-awaited reward on May 25, 2019 at the age of 89. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Born on October 11, 1929 to William and Cleo O'Hara in Bell, California, he was the 3rd of 5 children. Shortly after, the family moved to Bernalillo, New Mexico where Bob started working for his father in the family electrical business, O'Hara and Sons.
He married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Mae Neff, in August of 1949 and soon after enlisted in the Air Force. While in the Air Force he served in the Korean War. In 1957 he was transferred to Castle Air Force Base and was honorably discharged in 1961. Bob worked as an electrician in Merced and later in the Bay Area before he retired. He was a much loved member of the Church Of Christ in Merced and later in Livingston.
Bob was preceded in death by His wife Shirley O'Hara, his baby daughter, Mary Kathleen, his parents, William and Cleo O'Hara, a brother, William O'Hara Jr., and sisters Agnes Marler and Cleo Kelly. He is survived by 2 daughters Linda (Allan) Shafer of Knoxville, Tennessee, Patricia (Scott) Jones of Columbia, Tennessee, and 2 sons, Robert o'Hara Jr. (Mary) of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and David O'Hara (Anita) of Lubbock, Texas. He is also survived by a sister, Lovie Rice, of Bernalillo, New Mexico.
A memorial will be held for Bob at the Livingston Church Of Christ, 639 2nd street, August 2nd, at 10:00a.m.
Published in Merced Sun Star from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019