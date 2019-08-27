Pimentel, Robert
Oct 5, 1952-Aug 6, 2019
Robert "Bull" Pimentel of Atwater CA, born on October 5, 1952 in Merced Ca, passed away at age 66 on August 6, 2019 in Winton, California. Robert retired as a truck driver from GR Clark. Robert is survived by his children and grandkids.Robert also leaves behind his dog, Max. Robert had a passion for riding his Harley, rebuilding cars,gardening and being with his family. Friends and family can pay their respects at the memorial service on Friday, August 30 at 10:00 a.m. at Wilson Family Funeral Home, 1290 Winton Way, Atwater, (209) 358-5601.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 27, 2019