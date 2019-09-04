Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Smith. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Merced County Fairgrounds Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Jesse

February 20, 1967 - August 27, 2019

On Tuesday, August 27, 2019, Robert Jesse Smith (Bob) passed away at the age of 52. Bob was the loving partner of Lena Miranda and father of three children. Bob was born on February 20, 1967, in Baldwin Park, CA to Duane, (Smitty) and Kathryn Smith. On October 27, 1986, he married Tami Maser and they raised two sons, Daniel and Jesse, and a daughter Jennifer.

Bob worked hard every day to build a life not just for himself, but for the ones around him. Bob started working when he was 12 years old. Despite the fact that he never completed 10th grade, he was a hard-working, successful, businessman. Bob owned and operated Smith Truck Repair in Merced for over ten years and treated every customer as if they were a friend.

Bob loved his granddaughter, his kids, Lena, and his extended family and friends. He loved racing, riding his Harley, and you could often find him working on things and keeping busy at home. Bob loved Dodger's baseball, Nascar, Angry Orchard, gambling, singing karaoke, talking crap and taking naps. He did everything and anything for anyone and made an imprint on everyone he crossed paths with.

Bob was known for his sense of humor, his kindness, and his sincere generosity to others. He was easy-going, big-hearted, calm, comforting and witty. He could fit in anywhere and was one of a kind. He will be missed by all that knew him.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Duane, his mother Kathy, and his son Daniel. He is survived by the love of his life, Lena, his two children, Jesse and Jennifer, his granddaughter "Emma Bear", and his 6 brothers Gerald, Michael, Tim, Ed, Don (Duck), and Sandy, his 2 sisters Laurie and Margie. Bob is survived by countless nieces and nephews and an unsurpassable amount of true friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Merced County Fairgrounds, at 1 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob's name to the Global Down Syndrome Foundation.

