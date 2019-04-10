Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert Byron Spear

January 16, 1935 - March 20, 2019

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 the world lost Dad, Grandpa, Bob-Bob- Robert Spear. Grandpa Bob was born January 16th, 1935 in Tama, Iowa to Russell and Ruby Spear. He was an engineer and craftsman. He was often working in his small workshop outside, fixing something around the house, building benches and fences, or feeding the horses. He enjoyed watching all sports, "Judge Judy"and "Jeopardy" every night with his wife, Dodie Spear, to whom he was married for 45 years.

He loved animals. His two horses would come wait for him every day to come visit. His favorite dog, Stella, never left his side. He even loved the cat, even though he wouldn't admit it. He enjoyed a good shot of Patron and would often buy a round for the table next to him. He always liked a good joke, a good party, and adored his many good friends.

Grandpa Bob worked several careers throughout his lifetime- as an engineer in California at a couple of different companies including CBS Records before moving to Horseshoe Bend, Arkansas where he worked at the Pro Shop on the golf course and was a member of the city council before working a job he enjoyed the most and was most proud of for 8 years, mayor of Horseshoe Bend.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Russell and Lynn Spear. He is survived by his wife, Dodie Spear, his brothers Dick and Gary Spear (Patricia), and sister Peggy Larson (Darrell). He is also survived by his children: Nan Aldridge (Bernie) of Tama, Iowa, and granddaughters, Erica, Holly and Ashlea. Bunny Paskin (Jared) of Merced, CA and grandchildren Alyssa, Jenny, Ryan, Nick, and Brianna. Michael Spear (Briget) of Seattle, WA and grandsons Nathan, Brian, and Kevin. And numerous Great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank many people who cared for dad during his long illness.

All the ladies at Lamerson Landy Home Care and especially Italy and Ronica. Lindsey, who gives amazing care for her clients.

Bristol Hospice who were very supportive and especially Chaplain Randy who became a special friend to Dad and to our family.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

We will always miss and love you, Grandpa Bob-bob.

www.cvobituaries.com





1490 B Street

Merced , CA 95340

1490 B Street

Merced , CA 95340
(209) 722-4191

