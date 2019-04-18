Robert Alan Styles
Oct 7, 1963 - Apr 15, 2019
On April 15th, 2019, Robert Alan Styles, loving son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend passed from this life at the age of 55. Robert was born on Oct. 7, 1963 in Merced, CA; to Daisy Patricia Styles. Robert worked as a caregiver for part of his life. Robert enjoyed being able to help others in need. Robert helped many people by giving them a temporary place to stay, by giving them a meal if they were hungry or just by being a listening ear if they needed someone to talk with. Robert enjoyed watching movies, or being on social media sending positive messages to his many friends. He enjoyed animals, mainly dogs, and he loved his old school music. Robert was kind hearted, funny, always good for a laugh, and his infectious smile was contagious. Robert is preceded in death by his Mom Daisy Patricia Styles and his brother Russell Edward Styles. Robert is survived by his sisters Christina Coleman, and Verdistine Mann, his Uncle Kenneth and Aunt Julia Beale, his three nephews, Tre and Andre Coleman, and Malcolm Mann, his two nieces Deja and Olivia Mann. Robert is also survived by numerous cousins and friends that he loved like family and he considered his family. Visitation will be at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home Friday, April 19, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. with Celebration of Life Memorial on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 12:00 p.m.
www.cvobituaries.com
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
(209) 722-4191
