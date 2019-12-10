Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Styles. View Sign Service Information Interment 1:00 PM San Joaquin Valley National Cemetary Santa Nella , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Robert Laverne StylesFebruary 21, 1929 - November 19, 2019Robert was born and raised in Coalinga, CA. He married the love of his life, Georgia on August 22, 1950 and served in the Army during the Korean War . He spent the majority of his active service in Korea and Japan, serving in the Military Police, where he transported and protected General MacArthur when the General was in Japan. In 1968, Bob and Georgia moved and raised their family in Los Banos, CA. Bob started his own business, Styles Trucking. He didn't shy from hard work and even in "retirement" worked for Los Banos Gravel Co., as a heavy equipment operator until he officially retired. Bob and Georgia moved to Tulare, CA and then to their final home in Madera Ranchos, CA. Sadly, Bob lost his battle to cancer on November 19, 2019, peacefully at home at the age of 90.Bob loved spending time with his family and was extremely proud of his six children, fourteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. He also loved to fish, spend time outdoors, cheer on his grandsons at motocross races, enjoyed NASCAR and Football, especially the Buffalo Bills. Your love, pride and loyalty of your family, witty sense of humor, big smile and great stories will live on with us forever. He was a generous and loyal friend, everyone was welcome in his home and no one ever left empty handed. We love and miss you Poppy!Bob is preceeded in death by his son, Charles Styles of Los Banos, CA, son, Douglas Styles of Tulare, CA, parents, William and Siney Styles of Eugene, OR, sister, Edith Johnson of Fort Bragg, CA, sister, Elma Riggs of Eugene, OR, brother, James Styles of Jasper, AR, twin brother, Edward Styles of Eugene, OR, brother, Floyd Styles of Woodlake, CA and sister, Laura Myers of Eugene, OR.He leaves behind, his beautiful wife, Georgia Styles of Madera Ranchos, CA daughter, Sandra Styles of Los Banos, CA, son, Dennis (Debby) Styles of Stevensville, MT, daughter, Debra Norte of Merced, CA, son, Robert (Debbie) Styles of Fromberg, MT, daughter in-law, Deborah (Charles) Styles of Madera Ranchos, CA and sister, Marjorie Wolfe of Marcola, OR. Grandchildren, Celeste (Scott) Crist, of Los Banos, Matthew (Patricia) Styles of Castaic, CA, William (Heather) McBride of Los Banos, CA, Gary (Sandy) Ludlum of Monterey, CA, Jasin Styles of Stevensville, MT, Theresa (Cliff) Pierce of Oroville, CA, Denise (Ryan) Fletcher of Oroville, CA, Nick Johnson of Fromberg, MT, Kevin Johnson of Fromberg, MT, Jack (Stephanie) Ludlum of Los Banos, Donovan (Callie) Styles of Madera Ranchos, CA, Casey McBride of Merced, CA, Morgan Styles of Bellefontaine, OH, Kelly Styles of Fromberg, MT and his beloved great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He will be laid to rest on January 3, 2020 at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetary, Santa Nella, CA at 1:00 PM. Published in Merced Sun Star from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

