Robert Valentine
Robert L. Valentine Jr
"BLK"
March 3, 1985 - September 19, 2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Lee Valentine Jr. announces his passing after a sudden death on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the age of 35.
Rob Rob or as many of his friends called him "BLK" lived his life the way he wanted to. He was bettering his life for his children and his family. He loved his video games, movies, and music. He also loved and enjoyed being with his children.
Rob Rob is preceded in death by his younger brother Richard Lee Valentine, cousins Jordan and Olivia Valentine, and his grandparents Nellie and Charles Reid, Isaiah Valentine, and Veronica Chavez. Robert is survived and missed by his two children Robert Lee Valentine III and Olyvia Jo Marie Valentine. He is also survived by his parents Robert and Sonya Valentine and his five siblings Monica, Michelle, Mellissa, Melanie, and Ryan. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins, and many friends.
A service will be held privately.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
September 30, 2020
The Staff and Wilson Family Chapel wishes to extend their sympathy and their assistance for this time of need.
The Staff of Wilson Family Chapel
