Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberta Alexander-Evans. View Sign

Roberta Leslie Alexander-Evans

January 25, 1949 - March 8, 2019

Leslie was born in Oakland, California at the Naval Hospital on January 25, 1949 to her parents, Robert 'C' and Wilma F. Alexander. Her small family was then transferred to San Diego where her sister, Frankie and brother Mark Bradford were born. In 1957 the family moved to the US Territory of Hawaii, it was not a state until 1960. Growing up and living on Ohau as children, who thought they were Hawaiian, it was a wonderful, carefree childhood. When Dad retired from active duty and took recruiter duty in Merced moving here in 1962. Leslie went to local schools and graduated from Merced High School in 1967. She married an Air Force pilot and they were stationed in Massachusetts. She divorced and returned to Merced and went to work for Sir James which was a brand new night club/ dinner steakhouse and lounge. After several years she married Roger Evans and in 1981 had her only son, Aaron. More years went by and she then went to work for the Merced City School District, Food Services Department. She worked at several school sites and eventually became the Cafeteria Manager for Reyes Elementary School for several more years and eventually retiring.

Leslie loved to go to estate sales and add to her 'collectables'. She collected everything from stamps to Llardo. She loved the hunt to find them. She also loved the Christmas season. Her rotating Christmas tree was filled with Christopher Radko ornaments, top to bottom. A collection of 30 years. Her house was beautifully decorated for the holiday season. She was a great hostess and cook, from her homemade bread to her special brandy laced egg nog, they were the topic of all her dinner guests.

Leslie also loved her favorite TV shows. She just knew in her heart that the 'Games of Thrones' dragons were real and that the hunters on Oak Island would eventually find the treasure.

Leslie was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Wilma Alexander and her brother Brad. She leaves behind to mourn her passing, her current husband, Richard Guthmiller and his extended family. Her son, Aaron Evans and her sister Frankie Spiva.

Leslie was a part of the Red Hat Society for many years and her sisters 'The Red Diamond Dames' are hosting a 'Celebration of Her Life' on March 30th at 11:30 am for all her friends and associates at 1011 Wyoming Drive, Merced. Per Leslie's wishes there will not be a formal service, Interment will be private.

www.cvobituaries.com



Roberta Leslie Alexander-EvansJanuary 25, 1949 - March 8, 2019Leslie was born in Oakland, California at the Naval Hospital on January 25, 1949 to her parents, Robert 'C' and Wilma F. Alexander. Her small family was then transferred to San Diego where her sister, Frankie and brother Mark Bradford were born. In 1957 the family moved to the US Territory of Hawaii, it was not a state until 1960. Growing up and living on Ohau as children, who thought they were Hawaiian, it was a wonderful, carefree childhood. When Dad retired from active duty and took recruiter duty in Merced moving here in 1962. Leslie went to local schools and graduated from Merced High School in 1967. She married an Air Force pilot and they were stationed in Massachusetts. She divorced and returned to Merced and went to work for Sir James which was a brand new night club/ dinner steakhouse and lounge. After several years she married Roger Evans and in 1981 had her only son, Aaron. More years went by and she then went to work for the Merced City School District, Food Services Department. She worked at several school sites and eventually became the Cafeteria Manager for Reyes Elementary School for several more years and eventually retiring.Leslie loved to go to estate sales and add to her 'collectables'. She collected everything from stamps to Llardo. She loved the hunt to find them. She also loved the Christmas season. Her rotating Christmas tree was filled with Christopher Radko ornaments, top to bottom. A collection of 30 years. Her house was beautifully decorated for the holiday season. She was a great hostess and cook, from her homemade bread to her special brandy laced egg nog, they were the topic of all her dinner guests.Leslie also loved her favorite TV shows. She just knew in her heart that the 'Games of Thrones' dragons were real and that the hunters on Oak Island would eventually find the treasure.Leslie was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Wilma Alexander and her brother Brad. She leaves behind to mourn her passing, her current husband, Richard Guthmiller and his extended family. Her son, Aaron Evans and her sister Frankie Spiva.Leslie was a part of the Red Hat Society for many years and her sisters 'The Red Diamond Dames' are hosting a 'Celebration of Her Life' on March 30th at 11:30 am for all her friends and associates at 1011 Wyoming Drive, Merced. Per Leslie's wishes there will not be a formal service, Interment will be private. Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close