Roberto Fuentes
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roberto Fuentes.
Nov 18, 1961 - Mar 5, 2019
Robert Fuentes (Uncle Bob) passed away peacefully on March 5th, 2019 in Merced, CA. He was born on November 18th, 1961 in Baja, California to his Parents Javier Fuentes Sr., and his mother Maria E. Fuentes. He is survived by his Mother Maria E. Fuentes, two sisters Maria Rubio, and Marisela Carranza, one brother Javier Fuentes Jr., two sons, Robert Fuentes Jr, and Jessi Fuentes and two grandchildren.
The Recitation of the Rosary will be held on Thursday March 14th, 2019 at 6:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 15th, 2019 at 10:00 AM. All services will be held at Turlock Memorial Park and Funeral Home 425 N. Soderquist Rd. Turlock, Ca 95380.
www.cvobituaries.com
Turlock Memorial Park & Funeral Home
575 N Soderquist Rd
Turlock, CA 95380
(209) 632-1018
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 12, 2019