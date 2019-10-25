Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rollin Moore. View Sign Service Information Fierro Family Funeral Home - Dos Palos 1702 Golden Gate Ave. Dos Palos , CA 93620 (209)-364-5060 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Church of Christ 1835 Palo Alto Street Dos Palos , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rollin Moore

May 27, 1930 - October 14, 2019

Rollin Moore was a lifetime resident of the Dos Palos area. He was born May 27, 1930 in Dos Palos to Perrin Moore and Evelyn (Martin) Moore in Dos Palos. He and his beloved wife Beverly were married on January 21, 1951 in Dos Palos.

After serving in the U.S. Army, after his honorable discharge in August, 1956, he returned to Dos Palos and was known by many as Judge Moore. Rollin served as Judge of the Justice Court, Dos Palos Judicial District for nineteen years. He then served Merced County as Clerk-Administrator for another twelve and a half years until his retirement in 1990.

It was family and outdoors in God's creation that brought Rollin great joy. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and brother. His weekends, vacations, and into retirement were outdoors time.

Rollin loved to be in Wawona, Yosemite National Park, Camp Redwood near Bass Lake, hunting in Panoche Hills for deer, quail, chucker; in Nevada for elk or fly-fishing in Yosemite. He told his nephew once, "A man should be ashamed of the number of ducks this gun killed plus at least a hundred chucker and God knows how many quail. Also, snakes, pigs, rabbits, etc. and so on." While his favorite partner, especially for fly fishing, was his wife Beverly, many friends, family and extended family enjoyed their hunting companion, just as he enjoyed their presence.

Traveling the west with Beverly and family and friends, they experienced a great deal of the sights offered in the west. The Oregon coast was a special place.

In the community Rollin was a devoted member of the church of Christ and worshipped with the congregation meeting in Dos Palos. He looked forward to an eternity with God.

Rollin was preceded in death by his parents, and, his wife, Beverly his son, Mike and sister, Patricia Griffin.

Rollin is survived by his daughters Jennifer (Joe) Kiely of Limon, CO and Mary Moore of Dos Palos, CA, ten grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and his sister, Pauline (Jack) Wooten of Dos Palos, CA and many nieces, nephews and other family.

A Family Celebration of Life will be held on October 30, 2019 at the church of Christ at 1835 Palo Alto Street, Dos Palos, CA from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the Dos Palos Church of Christ or the American Legion.

