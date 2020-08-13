Romelia CharoMay 14, 1930 - Aug 4, 2020Romelia Charo was born on May 14, 1930 in Pleasanton, TX to Tiburcia Rodriguez and passed away in Modesto, CA on August 4, 2020, at the age of 90. Romelia is a long-time Merced resident, a devoted Christian woman who loved her Lord and Savior.Romelia was preceded in death by her brother Joe Charo and sister Oralia Cortez. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ellen Flores of Arizona, two grandchildren: Theresa Marisa Flores Calderon and David Flores, Jr.; great-grandchildren David Anthony Flores and Keira Amaya Calderon. She is further survived by her brother Ruben Charo, and numerous nieces and nephews.Funeral Service for Romelia will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM at 2860 Baker Dr. in Merced. Romelia will be laid to rest on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Merced Cemetery District.