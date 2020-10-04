Ronald Preston BrummellApril 24, 1937 - Sept. 30, 2020Ronald Preston Brummell born April 24, 1937 to Jesse Preston and Elsie Louise Brummell, passed away peacefully at his home after a long battle with kidney disease.Ron worked on a diary for many years until 1964 when he bought his first truck and boom truck to start his business, Ronald Brummell Trucking. Ron hauled hay for 50 years until he sold it to his nephews Donald and Darrell. At home, Ron loved raising cattle, goats, chickens and riding around on his 3 wheeler or his tractor. Ron belonged to the Elks and the Eagles clubs for many years. He was a "good ol' boy" and he was strong and tough. He fought until the end. We will miss him daily.Ronald is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Juanita June Andrews Brummell; his parents, Jessie and Elsie Brummell; sister, Coweta Santos; brother, Donald Brummell and grandson, Brandon Leigh.He is survived by his 3 children, Julie Ann Leigh, Jerry Allen (Teresa) Brummell and Janet Lee Brummell; his brother Kenneth (Jackie) Brummell; his sisters, Judy (Ernie) Clark, Debbie (Mike) Byer and Anita (Barry) Brown. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and with numerous nieces and nephews.There will be a visitation held for Ron on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 2:00pm to 7:00 pm at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, located at 1490 B Street, Merced, CA. A funeral Service will be held Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home with burial following at Merced District Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 regulations, social distancing guidelines will be followed.