Ronald Joseph, Ferrero
Feb 18, 1941 - April 17, 2020
Ron Ferrero passed away peacefully at the age of 79 on Friday, April 17, 2020 surrounded by family.
Born on February 18, 1941, to parents Joseph and Rita Ferrero, Ron was raised in Merced and attended grade school and Merced High School. His school friendships have lasted throughout his life. After high school he went to work as a construction worker with Soule Steel Company in San Francisco, and lived for 34 years in San Jose before retiring to Merced in 1998. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Connie Ferrero. He is survived by his sisters, Donna Jewett (George), Arlene Howell (Don) and his brother, Gary Ferrero (Jo Ann); three daughters, Denise LaRue (John), Debbie Petersen (Bill), Julie Ferrero (Mark); grandsons Dustin Thompson (Brooke), Dylan Thompson (Robyn), Davis Smith and numerous nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.
He loved classic cars, all things Italian, traveling, celebrating and entertaining with friends. He was best described as the Most Lovable Tough Guy and will be missed by many.
Family and friends will be invited to attend a celebration of his life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 26, 2020