Ronald Lee James
Jan 14, 1939 - Oct 20, 2019
Ronald James has gone to his heavenly reward and is now in the presence of God, our Father. Ron was born in Davenport, Iowa to Louis (Luke) Glenn James and Ada Maxine Edelman at the end of the Great Depression. His father left to fight in World War II and never resumed his parental duties after his return from war. As a consequence, Ron experienced devastating poverty with his five other siblings. His grandfather Lewis (Doc) Wallace James - an evangelist and founder of the Open Bible Standard Church denomination became a surrogate father and imparted a faith in Jesus and a love for gospel music from which Ron would never stray.
Ron was fanatical about airplanes and flight. He joined the U.S. Air Force as soon as it was possible. He served his country with honor, retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1989 after 20 years of service. Military service was a family affair with Ron's ancestors serving in the Civil War (Union) and in the Revolutionary War.
It was during his stint at Castle AFB where he met the love of his life JoAnn Lawson. They were married in 1959 and celebrated 60 years of marriage last spring. Ron leaves three children Curtis Dean, Andrea Renee and Brent Edward, 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
In 1969, Ron began a successful salescareer at the California State Automobile Association and could never walk into a Merced restaurant without saying hello to a client. He was a member of Christian Businessman's Club and President of Chapter 144 of the Air Force Association. He never met a stranger and he loved to joke and make people laugh.
Ron was known for his faith and his participation in both formerly Atwater Assembly of God and Christian Life Center of Merced - where he attended and served for 43 years. He and his wife formed two gospel ensembles and ministered throughout the Central Valley. In retirement, he loved to teach bible studies and be an encourager of other young men who came from tough backgrounds.
A Memorial Service for Ron with military honors provided by Travis Air Force Base will be held at Christian Life Center of Merced on November 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM. He was laid to rest at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 7, 2019