December 7, 1960 - August 26, 2019,

Ronald A. Raglin, 58, went home to his Lord on August 26, 2019, at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago from complications after surgery on August 23.

He was born December 7, 1960, in Chicago, IL, to Jeanette (Reed) Raglin and Clarence Williams.

Ron grew up on the Southside of Chicago attended William Shakespeare Elementary School, the 'center' with Sue Duncan, and Martin Luther King Jr. High School where he played basketball for the jaguars and graduated with the class of '79. He was a successful high school player, playing against players like Isaiah Thomas, Mark Aguirre, and Doc Rivers. His basketball success led him to California to the Blue Devils at Merced Community College on the 79-80 and 80-81 teams; the 79-80 team being the CC State Champion Runner-up. He graduated with an AA in 1981. He chose a Christian college in Kansas, Sterling College, to continue his basketball career for the warriors in 81-82 and 82-83. As an Elementary School major, he graduated with a BA in Elementary Education in 1984. It was there that he met Tena Powles and they were married on December 17, 1983.

Ron spent his entire 35 year career in public education, teaching and coaching - 7 years in Dos Palos, CA; 11 years teaching and coaching in Merced, CA; 10 years as an administrator in Chicago Public Schools, and 7 years in the U-46 School District in Chicago's Northwest Suburbs as the Assistant Superintendent of Educational Support Programs and Alignment and the AVID District Director. Ron was an AVID teacher and administrator for over 20 years, reaching thousands of students. He was a passionate advocate for justice and equity for ALL students always, advocating, mentoring, and working for every student to have the opportunity to be all they were designed to be. Preaching, as a lay pastor, was something Ron treasured, sharing the Word and what he believed about his Lord.

He earned and was awarded numerous times, including the Jerry Sloan Summer Basketball Camp MVP in 1978; one of the 35 Outstanding Merced College Alumni recognized on the 35th Anniversary in 1998; the Community HERO Award by the Merced Sun Star and Save Mart in 1998; and most recently the 34th Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Award of Elgin, IL, on January 19, 2019.

A member of Willow Creek Community Church, Ron was a previous church deacon and elder, and active in many community organizations.

His parents Jeanette and Clarence preceded Ron in death. He is survived by his wife Tena of 35 years, two children Matthew (Anastasia) and Marissa; 3 grandchildren Jayden, Amira, and Elianna; sisters Jennifer Sturden, Yvonne Saks, and brother Alvin Raglin; numerous nieces and nephews; brothers and sisters-in-law; and loving extended family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the U-46 Educational Foundation address: 355 E Chicago St. Elgin, IL 60120, designated Ron Raglin.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the Elgin High School Chesbrough Field House, 1200 Maroon Dr., Elgin, IL 60120. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4-9 PM in the Chapel at Willow Creek Community Church, 67 Algonquin Rd., South Barrington, IL 60010. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting Ron's family with arrangements. 847-741-8800 or

