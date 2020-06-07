Ronald Smith
1944 - 2020
Ronald William Smith
Oct 27, 1944 - Jun 1, 2020
Ronald W. Smith, known to his friends and family as "Ron", passed away from cancer on June 1, 2020 at his home in Atwater, CA, at the age of 75.
A native of Akron, OH, Ron attended the University of Akron where he graduated with his degree in business. In 1969, Ron moved to Colorado to work for American Motors where he met his wife, Ann Smith. Ron and Ann moved to Merced, CA in 1976 to follow his dream of opening a car dealership. In November of '76, Ron and Ann purchased Merced AMC Jeep Renault, which later became known as Ron Smith Buick Pontiac GMC Truck Jeep Eagle, and is now known as Ron Smith Buick GMC. Ron valued his employees and was grateful for their hard work in helping turn his dream into a reality.
Ron is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ann (Bogetto), and their children Matthew (Sandy), Jill (Michael), and Nicholas (Lea), his beloved grandchildren Mason, Matthew, Savannah, Brayden, Tiffany, Elisabeth, and JJ, his loving brother Richard M. Smith, and his many beloved nieces and nephews. Family was everything to Ron, he was especially happy when he was surrounded by his grandchildren.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents Martin and Dorothy Smith, and his sisters Doris and Marilyn (Ed Landis).
A Viewing will be held on Tuesday June, 9, 2020 from 4 - 7pm at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, 1490 B Street, Merced, CA. A Memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
I started working for Ron in 1986 and worked for him for 19 years. In my many years in the automobile business I have to say that Ron was the fairest and most honest dealers that I have ever met. A good example of this was when a competing dealer took advantage of a gentleman by selling him a car at a price and payment that he could not afford. Ron took the car in trade and paid it off and sold him a car that he could afford. I know Ron lost a lot of money on the deal but he did what he thought was right. Ron was very fair to his employees and I will always remember the wonderful Christmas parties and sales incentive trips to Reno. You will be missed Ron. Condolences to the entire Smith family.
Jim Harmer
June 5, 2020
I would like to extend our deepest condolences and prayers for the entire Smith family. I had the distinct opportunity to work for Mr. Ron Smith and family for 13 years. His presence will be missed but His spirit is carried through all that had the privilege to meet and know Him.
Dan Taijeron & Family
Coworker
June 5, 2020
I didn't know him well but met him a few times years back and what I remember about him is how nice he was. And when anyone mentioned his name, that's the thought that always came to me. My condolences to the family..
Linda Minasian
Acquaintance
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
