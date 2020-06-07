Ronald William SmithOct 27, 1944 - Jun 1, 2020Ronald W. Smith, known to his friends and family as "Ron", passed away from cancer on June 1, 2020 at his home in Atwater, CA, at the age of 75.A native of Akron, OH, Ron attended the University of Akron where he graduated with his degree in business. In 1969, Ron moved to Colorado to work for American Motors where he met his wife, Ann Smith. Ron and Ann moved to Merced, CA in 1976 to follow his dream of opening a car dealership. In November of '76, Ron and Ann purchased Merced AMC Jeep Renault, which later became known as Ron Smith Buick Pontiac GMC Truck Jeep Eagle, and is now known as Ron Smith Buick GMC. Ron valued his employees and was grateful for their hard work in helping turn his dream into a reality.Ron is survived by his wife of 46 years, Ann (Bogetto), and their children Matthew (Sandy), Jill (Michael), and Nicholas (Lea), his beloved grandchildren Mason, Matthew, Savannah, Brayden, Tiffany, Elisabeth, and JJ, his loving brother Richard M. Smith, and his many beloved nieces and nephews. Family was everything to Ron, he was especially happy when he was surrounded by his grandchildren.Ron is preceded in death by his parents Martin and Dorothy Smith, and his sisters Doris and Marilyn (Ed Landis).A Viewing will be held on Tuesday June, 9, 2020 from 4 - 7pm at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, 1490 B Street, Merced, CA. A Memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.