Rosalie Mae Galli

November 3, 1938 - March 27, 2019

Rosalie Mae Galli was born November 3, 1938 in Fresno California to Jewell & Virginia Kreighbaum. When she was 3 her family moved to Dos Palos where she attended local schools, married, and welcomed her first 3 children.

In 1965, Rose married John Galli and moved with her children to their new home in Los Banos, where they welcomed a daughter Sutton in 1966, and lived in the same home for over 50 years. Rose loved to have her family and friends over and pamper them with her cooking and loving hospitality. She was a beautiful elegant Christian woman, and many will remember her from JC Penney in Los Banos, where she was a manager of the fine jewelry department. Rose also loved bowling and was part of a team that went to the state championships many times. Rose was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many and she will be missed dearly.

Rose is survived by sisters, Nihla Maron of Dos Palos, and Mary Belle Benson of Los Gatos, son Robert Survera & wife Judy of Lindsay, daughters; Sutton Menezes & husband Monty of Sacramento, and Micheolene Stewart & husband Richard of Los Banos, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband John Galli, son Joey Survera, sister June Elm, and brothers Carl, Robert, and Jerry Kreighbaum.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 4th at 1 p.m. at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 W McCabe Road, Santa Nella, California.

163 S Mirage Avenue

Lindsay , CA 93247

