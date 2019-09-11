Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Send Flowers Obituary

ROSALIE SAENZ

JAN 28, 1929 - SEP 4, 2019

Rosalie Castro Saenz passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 90, after suffering from Alzheimer's. She was born in Pinedale, California, near Fresno, to Avelino and Cleofas Castro, the tenth of thirteen children. She spent parts of her childhood in Pinedale and also in Merced Falls, where she met her future husband, Savino Saenz. As a teen Rosalie worked at Camp Pinedale in the snack bar while attending Clovis High School. She married Savino on June 22, 1947. They took up residence in San Francisco, where Savino was working. Their three children, Richard, Rosanne and Edward were born there. In 1957, they moved to Berkeley where Savino's job was relocated. In1962, Rosalie and Savino purchased a home and moved the family to San Leandro. They resided there until his death in 2009. Rosalie then moved in with her daughter's family in San Ramon, and eventually to a board and care facility.

Rosalie was a stay at home mother for her young children, taking great pride and joy in the responsibility of doing so. She also enjoyed cooking, canning seasonal fruits, sewing and embroidery. When the children were older Rosalie began to work outside the home. In addition, she kept up a lifelong commitment to exercising, from the days of Jack LaLanne, to her long walks well into her 70s.

Rosalie and Savino were life partners in much of what they did – raising their children; socializing and offering a helping hand to family, friends, and neighbors; as active members of the West Berkeley Lions Club; traveling the U.S. and foreign countries with their family and friends; and dancing whenever they had the chance. They were known for and were greatly appreciated for the love, kindness and generosity they showed to others.

Rosalie is survived by her son Richard (Steven), daughter Rosanne (Robert) and son Edward, 3 grandchildren (Gino, Nina and Lela), two great grandchildren (Antonio and Enrique), sister Delfina, many extended family members on both sides, and several godchildren – all of whom loved her dearly and will miss her greatly.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to the ( ).

There will be a Funeral Mass held for Rosalie on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, Merced, CA with Interment following at Calvary Cemetery, Merced, CA.

