Rosemary Bettencourt
1927 - 2020
Rosemary Elizabeth "Nanie" Bettencourt passed away on June 15th, 2020 in Merced California at the age of 93. Rosemary was born in Centralia, PA, to Joe and Valerie Rodrigues. She was the second of six children. Rosemary moved with her family to El Nido when she was 16. Her parents started the Neighborhood Grocery Store where she met her future husband John Bettencourt of El Nido. On the day of their marriage they acquired the grocery store and made it a business for 38 years. They had two daughters Jackie and Johnetta "Johnie."
The most important things in Rosemary's life were her family. She was known as Nanie to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren and their friends. She loved to do puzzles, beat us at cards, and sneak chocolate to her great-grandkids.
She is preceded in death by her husband John of 45 years and her 5 siblings Jack, Eleanor (Mello), Joseph Jr., Dolores (Bowden), Joe Jr. (Buddy).
She is survived by her two daughters Jackie Anderson (Andy), Johnie Bowden, five grandchildren, Mike Anderson, (April), Kathy Sandelin, (Brian), Lynette Grother, (John), Sean Pallotto, (Bing), Tammy Pierce, (George), Great-grandchildren Ashlee, Taylor, Patrick, Erica, Kaitlyn, Nicole, Dakota, Mackenzie, Daniel, Johnny, and two great great-grandchildren Garrett and Seth.
Rosary will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Merced on Tuesday, June 23rd at 9:30 am followed by mass at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Children's Tumor Foundation @ 370 Lexington Ave Suite 21001 New York, NY 10017 in honor of great- granddaughter Dakota Anderson.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Patrick's Church
JUN
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
1 entry
June 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jay Bowden Jr.
Family
