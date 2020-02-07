Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary Cardenas. View Sign Service Information Eaton Family Funeral & Cremation Service 513 12Th St Modesto , CA 95354 (209)-492-9222 Send Flowers Obituary

Rosemary Cardenas

July 21, 1967 - January 26, 2020

Rosemary Cardenas left us to be with the Lord on January 26, 2020. She left peacefully surrounded by family and friends as she began her journey back home. She was blessed with family members at her side during her last days and hours of her life here on Earth.

Rosemary was born in Merced July 21, 1967 to her parents, Jesse and Mary Cardenas. She was a life long resident of Merced where she attended school and graduated from Merced High School in 1984. She was employed by, A Simple Solution answering and dispatch service for many years before her illness.

She is survived by her father, Jesse and her daughters, Sara Briones, Monica Montano, Nicole Montano and Daniell Calderon and four grand children, her brother Michael (Dawn) and her neice and nephew, Isabel and Ethan. She is preceded in death by her mother, Mary Cardenas.

It is with great sadness that we announce her passing after a long illness, but take comfort in knowing now she is in a better place. She will be lovingingly remembered by her family and friends and especially by Rick Shelton, who cared for her for many years.

Funeral services will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Atwater, Ca. on February 13, 2020. There will be the recitation of the Rosary at 9:30 and Mass at 10:00

www.cvobituaries.com



