Rosemary Gonzales
Feb 24, 1974 - Jan 19, 2020
Rosemary Gonzales was born on February 24, 1974 and passed away at the age of 46 on January 19, 2020 in Merced, California.
Rosemary preciously lived in Winton, California for 9 years, and the Bay area for 10 years. She was a Cafeteria Sub, and Cashier. Rosemary was an Oakland Raiders fanatic, she was very outgoing with a bright personality. She was a firecracker that made her presence known in the room. Her love for her children was very much known and was larger than life.
Rosemary is survived by her loving husband Tracy Kittling, children; Samantha Gonzales and Miracle Kittling, as well as her biological mother Sara Guiterrez, adoptive mother Marie Gonzalez, brothers; Joseph, Juan, Damien, Andrew and sisters; Gabriela, Jessica, Hilda, Bianca, Patricia, Rosy, and others.
She is preceded in death by her biological father Joseph Rodriguez and adoptive father Gregory Gonzalez.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California 9534.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jan. 28, 2020