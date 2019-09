Roxanne Lynn TacadinaAugust 3, 1956- September 1, 2019Roxanne was called home on September 1, 2019 at 4pmShe is reunited with her parents Robert, Angela, Erma and her great grandmother Esther ScottRoxanne is survived by her husband Robert S. Tacadina, her 2 children Latisha Tacadina, Jason Tacadina, her 5 grandkids and her loving dog SnowballRoxanne was Elvis Presley number 1 fan and love the 49ers. She loved online shopping for her loved ones. She was a bold and headstrong woman who always told it like it was. She will be greatly missed by her loved ones and everyone who knew her .The family will be honoring Roxanne in a Celebration of Life on September 22nd at 11 am at the Pioneer Park in Los Banos