Roy Raya was born in Merced, California on September 27, 1932 to parents, Hilario and Rafaela Raya. He passed away on June 13, 2019 in Atwater, California at the age of 86.
Roy enlisted in the United States Army receiving an honorable discharge.
He worked as a Housekeeper for 25 years at the Merced County Hospital in Merced. Roy enjoyed gardening, listening to music and driving his truck to visit family and friends. He is survived by his niece and nephews, Margaret Torres Valenzuela (Rudy), Ruben Torres Sr. (Betty), Kris Marquez (Rigo), Ruben Torres Jr. (Karla),
Michael Torres Sr. (Melissa), Steven Torres (Jennifer), and numerous nieces and nephews in Merced and Santa Clara County.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hilario and Rafaela Raya one brother, Raul Raya and sisters, Mary Raya and Rachel Torres and brother-in-law, Aurelio Ben Torres.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 12-8pm with a Rosary starting at 7pm at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home in Merced.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church in Merced with military honors and Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Merced.
Special thank you to the staff at Bristol Hospice for the excellent care and kindness given to our loved one and family, nurses CNA Carla and Nurse Tonya for being a blessing to our family.
www.IversandAlcorn.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from June 19 to June 20, 2019