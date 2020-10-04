1/1
Roy Sanders
1932 - 2020
Roy Sanders
March 9, 1932 - Sept 19, 2020
Roy H. Sanders died on September 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife Frances (Evans) Sanders, son Dennis Sanders and his wife Dee Dee O'Brien, granddaughter Annelise Sanders, daughter Lisa Grant and her husband Greg Grant, grandson Christopher Battisti and his fiancé Rachel Rodrigues, granddaughter Danielle (Battisti) Morrision and her husband Ryan Morrison, step-granddaughter Morgan Grant, her fiancé Memo Magana, and step-great grandson Wolf Magana. He was preceded in death by his father, Houston Sanders, mother Maudie (Sorrells) Sanders, sister Barbara (Sanders) Herfurth, and brothers Bill Sanders and Ed Sanders.
Roy was born on March 9, 1932 in McAllister, Ok. His family moved to Merced County in 1934. He graduated from Merced High School, followed by serving in the US Navy during the Korean War. In 1957, he married his wife Frances and worked for Rohr Air Craft Company in San Diego. Later, Roy worked for the Division of Highways, before settling in Merced where he worked for the Merced County Title Company and eventually was the manager of the Western Title Company. He retired from TransCounty Title Company in Merced before opening Public Record Services with his wife.
Roy was deeply knowledgeable about real estate title and escrow and he was an instructor in real estate law at Merced College. He spent many hours with friends and family hunting and fishing, and he developed the skill and talent to refurbish antique fishing rods and reels.
Mercy Gulch and Merced County Fair Parade were two of the many annual events that Roy helped coordinate for over a decade. He was a member of several community service organizations, including the Merced Breakfast Lions Club, the Fraternal Order of the Eagles of Merced and he was one of the founding members of the Merced College Blue Devil Bench.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, located at 1490 B Street, Merced, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
October 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
