Ruben L. Torres Sr.January 9, 1953 - November 16, 2020Merced, California - Ruben L. Torres Sr. of Merced, California, passed away suddenly on November 16, 2020 at the age of 67. He was predeceased by his father, Ben Torres, and mother, Rachel.Ruben was born on January 9, 1953 to Ben and Rachel Torres in Merced. After graduating from Merced High School in 1972, he attended California State University, Fresno where he studied Criminal Justice and graduated in 1976 with his Bachelor's Degree.Following graduation from CSU Fresno, Ruben worked for the Merced County Probation Department. There, he met his adoring wife of 42 years, Betty. Because he had a passion to help the youth in the community, he was called back to serve as a Community Liaison with the Merced City School District. Ruben retired from the school district in 2011.Saying music was a passion of Ruben's is an understatement. It was more than a hobby, but rather a lifestyle. Multiple types of music were always playing in the house and car. He followed in his father's footsteps singing and most notably playing trumpet, trombone, and flugelhorn for various bands over many decades.Anyone who knew Ruben knew that he was a proud and loyal father and husband. Ruben was a tall man with a commanding presence. Despite his stature and authoritative tone, he had a smile and laugh that warmed the heart. He could often be heard cracking jokes and telling funny stories.He is survived by his wife, Betty, his four children, Kristie (Rigo Marquez), Ruben Jr, Michael (Melissa), and Steven; his sister, Margaret (Rudy Valenzuela); nine grandchildren, Jason (Erica), Marisa (Benjamin Gutierrez), Gabriel (Kelsey), Michael Jr, Isabel, Makayla, Madyson, Alayah, and Nia; two great-grandchildren, Kalliope and Colsen; many cousins, and a multitude of friends who have become family over the years.The family requests that all flowers and notes are sent to Wilson Funeral Chapel in Atwater, California. A funeral service will be held outdoors on November 25, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Merced at 10:30am. Burial will follow at the Merced Cemetery District. The family respectfully asks that COVID-19 protocols are followed, and masks are worn.