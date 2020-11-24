1/1
Ruben L. Torres Sr.
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruben L. Torres Sr.
January 9, 1953 - November 16, 2020
Merced, California - Ruben L. Torres Sr. of Merced, California, passed away suddenly on November 16, 2020 at the age of 67. He was predeceased by his father, Ben Torres, and mother, Rachel.
Ruben was born on January 9, 1953 to Ben and Rachel Torres in Merced. After graduating from Merced High School in 1972, he attended California State University, Fresno where he studied Criminal Justice and graduated in 1976 with his Bachelor's Degree.
Following graduation from CSU Fresno, Ruben worked for the Merced County Probation Department. There, he met his adoring wife of 42 years, Betty. Because he had a passion to help the youth in the community, he was called back to serve as a Community Liaison with the Merced City School District. Ruben retired from the school district in 2011.
Saying music was a passion of Ruben's is an understatement. It was more than a hobby, but rather a lifestyle. Multiple types of music were always playing in the house and car. He followed in his father's footsteps singing and most notably playing trumpet, trombone, and flugelhorn for various bands over many decades.
Anyone who knew Ruben knew that he was a proud and loyal father and husband. Ruben was a tall man with a commanding presence. Despite his stature and authoritative tone, he had a smile and laugh that warmed the heart. He could often be heard cracking jokes and telling funny stories.
He is survived by his wife, Betty, his four children, Kristie (Rigo Marquez), Ruben Jr, Michael (Melissa), and Steven; his sister, Margaret (Rudy Valenzuela); nine grandchildren, Jason (Erica), Marisa (Benjamin Gutierrez), Gabriel (Kelsey), Michael Jr, Isabel, Makayla, Madyson, Alayah, and Nia; two great-grandchildren, Kalliope and Colsen; many cousins, and a multitude of friends who have become family over the years.
The family requests that all flowers and notes are sent to Wilson Funeral Chapel in Atwater, California. A funeral service will be held outdoors on November 25, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Merced at 10:30am. Burial will follow at the Merced Cemetery District. The family respectfully asks that COVID-19 protocols are followed, and masks are worn.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 23, 2020
Rest in Peace"Condolences to his Family...
Linda Whitlow
Friend
November 24, 2020
The Staff and Wilson Family Chapel wishes to extend their sympathy and their assistance for this time of need.
The Staff of Wilson Family Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved