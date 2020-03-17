Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Blaine. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ruby Jean Blaine

Goodyear, Arizona

Nov 15, 1923 - Mar 9, 2020

Ruby Jean Blaine, age 96, passed away on March 9, 2020, in Goodyear, Arizona. She was born to Kansas native John Dewey Kern (1898 – 1995) and California native Margaret Elizabeth "Disher" Kern (1902 – 1993) on November 15, 1923, in Vallejo, California.

Ruby grew up in San Francisco, California, and graduated from Galileo High School in 1941. She graduated from the Saint Francis School of Nursing in 1943 and became a Registered Nurse, initially working in a burn unit treating returning veterans from World War II. In 1946 and 1947 Ruby worked as a Registered Nurse in the doctors' office of Marion and James Collins, two brothers who operated Lillian Collins Hospital in Turlock, California, founded in 1918 by their mother. Dr. Marion Collins started the MedicAlert Foundation in 1956.

On July 10, 1947, Ruby married World War II ARMY veteran Russell Glenn Blaine (1918-2006) in Carson City, Nevada. The newlyweds lived at Russ's brother's ranch north of Ballico, California, and in 1949 their 1st son, Theodore Allen Blaine, was born. In 1951, Ruby and Russ bought a 65-acre farm east of Delhi, California. There, in 1952, they welcomed their 2nd son, Laurence Paul Blaine, into the family. In the late 1950s and early 1960s she worked as a private duty nurse. Ruby was very proud of her Registered Nurse credentials.

In 1979 Ruby and Russ sold the farm and moved to White Pines (Arnold), California, and Ruby began playing BINGO. They also began 10 years spending the summers in their motorhome on the California coast fishing for salmon, mostly at Trinidad.

In 1994, Ruby and Russ moved to Murphys, California. In 2003, with Russ having dementia issues, they moved to Lancaster, California, to be near family. Russ passed away there on January 26, 2006. In 2010, Ruby moved in with Ted & Debbie and the next year the three moved to the PebbleCreek Resort adult community in Goodyear, Arizona. She played BINGO for the last time on February 13th and passed away at her apartment under hospice care on Monday, March 9, 2020, with family at her side.

Ruby was preceded in death by both of her brothers, John Thomas Kern (1921 – 1981) and Richard D. Kern (1937 – 2014). She leaves behind her sons, Ted (Debbie) Blaine of Goodyear, Arizona, and Larry (Dawn) Blaine of Winnebago, Minnesota. She had 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandsons, and 1 great-great grandson.

In lieu of flowers, please support the Delhi Community Presbyterian Church, 15917 El Capitan Way, Delhi, California 95315-9754. Ruby continued to support the church for many, many years.

www.cvobituaries.com



