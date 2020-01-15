Rudy Martinez Jr.
Apr. 12, 1973 - Jan. 7, 2020
Rudy Martinez Jr. was born to Manuel and Delia Martinez in Bakersfield, California on April 12, 1973 and passed away in Turlock, California on January 7, 2020 at the age of 46 years.
Rudy was a resident of Merced, but previously lived in Chowchilla for most of his life. He was an avid Oakland Raiders, San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Lakers fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved his dog, Diamond.
Rudy was preceded in death by his father Manuel Martinez; grandfather, Eulalio Martinez and grandmother, Julia Bejarano.
He is survived by his companion, Tammy Cole, sons, Codi Martinez, Adrian Martinez, Rudy Martinez III, and Xavier Martinez; mother, Delia Lopez; step father, Guillermo Gonzalez; brothers, Jesse Ceja, David Ceja, and Jose Ceja; sisters, Crystal Villagomez, Damaris Hogan-Garcia, and Delia Lopez; grandmother, Socorro Martinez. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with funeral service following on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Palm Memorial Worden Chapel, 140 South 6th Street Chowchilla.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jan. 15, 2020