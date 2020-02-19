Russell Wood Smith II
April 28, 1927 - January 26, 2020
Russell Wood Smith II passed away in Jackson, CA January 26, 2020
Born in Knoxville, TN on April 28, 1927 Parents: Russell Wood Smith, Sr. and Beatrice Cordelia (Paynter) Smith Mr. Smith was raised in Baton Rouge, LA and attended local schools. After graduating high school, he enlisted in the Navy during World War II. He continued active duty after World War II ended. He was discharged from the Navy as a Petty Officer Second Class. For one year, he attended Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA. He later joined the United States Air Force during the outbreak of the Korean War and trained and served as the first Black American tail gunner. During a bombing mission, the B-29 he was on was hit, forcing the aircraft down. After bailing out, he and some others were captured by the North Koreans and were held as prisoners of war for 18 months. He and the others were released and returned to the United States to active duty. His Air Force career spanned 20 years stationed at military bases in Texas, Florida, Spain, California and Idaho.
In 1948 he married Gilbertha (Williams) Smith and lived in Baton Rouge, LA. From this union three daughters and one son were born. Our Mother passed away in 1960 while stationed in Madrid, Spain. We returned to the United States to Castle Air Force Base, Atwater, CA. After his military retirement, we made Winton, CA our home. In 1974 he moved to Jackson, CA, he married Veva (Marston) Smith and our brother, Michael Smith was born. His second career was a bus driver for the Amador Stage Line, Sacramento, CA and drove school bus for the Amador County Unified School District for 35 years. He retired at age 85.
He is survived by daughters Brenda French; Deborah Newcombe; Francesca Messick and son, Michael Smith; son-in-law Richard French; nieces Beverly Salvant (Wayne), Arlington, TX; Janet Johnson (Bronco), Rockledge, Fl and Staci Robbins (Emmitt), Baton Rouge, LA; 11 Grandchildren; 13 Great-Grandchildren; and 7 Great- nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Russell Wood Smith III; his only sister, Barbara (Smith) Banks; brother in-law Walter Banks, Sr.; nephew, Walter Banks, Jr., and son in-law Jeremiah Messick.
Military honors service will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, CA on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 19, 2020