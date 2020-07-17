Ruth Ann GasawaySeptember 16, 1930 - July 9, 2020Ruth Ann Gasaway, 89, was born in Enid, Oklahoma, first child of three to Albert and Martha Jantzen. She grew up in various towns in Oklahoma and Kansas. She moved to California in 1942, where she married Vard Gasaway on September 6, 1947 just 10 days before her 17th birthday. Ruth Ann was a homemaker in all the best senses of the word. She enjoyed sewing, making cinnamon rolls and bread, gardening, canning, and feeding her family She worked several part-time jobs throughout the years. She was an avid Christian and was a active long-time member of the Atwater Baptist Church. Ruth Ann was predeceased by her beloved husband,Vard, and her two brothers, Jim and Tim Jantzen. She is survived by her children, Eileen, Ken (Kathy), Joyce Spangler, and John (Lucy) as well as 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and one coming soon. Graveside services will be private, due to the Covid-19 restrictions. The family is planning a Celebration of Life later.