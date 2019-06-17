Ruth Ellen Kahl Baird
Nov 23, 1919 - June 1, 2019
Born in Merced on Nov 23, 1919 as the oldest daughter of James Adam Kahl (1892-1958) and Dorothy Elizabeth Sanborne (1892-1990), Ruth was the 4th generation to live and work on the family's Plainsburg ranch.
Ruth is the mother of five children, David Baird, Donald Baird, James Baird, Katharine Wills, and Barbara MacIntyre. She has 14 grandchildren, and 29 great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to her memorial on June 28, 1:00pm at Marwick Place, Monte Vista Grove Homes in Pasadena, CA.
Published in Merced Sun Star from June 17 to June 24, 2019