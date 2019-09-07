Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Viewing 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM Wilson Family Funeral Chapel 1290 Winton Way Atwate , CA View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Winton Cemetery Memorial Gathering 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM The Hope Church (First Church of God) 2100 Fruitland Ave. Atwater , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth N. Friesen

April 8, 1918 ~ September 5, 2019

Ruth N. Friesen, 101, of Atwater, CA, passed away peacefully on September 5, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Rev George and Lillie Murphy on April 8, 1918, in Pryor, OK. Her parents, and older sister, the late Myrtle Leaman, came to California by train in 1920, arriving in Tulare.

Ruth married the late Cornelius Friesen April 14, 1935. Ruth is survived by four children, Jack Friesen (Carol), Larry Friesen (Judie), Carter Friesen, and Tedra Baker. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren. Ruth was pre-deceased by her loving husband, her daughter Saundra Strube, and 2 grandchildren.

During Ruth's elementary school years, she was in school plays and played the piano for school assemblies. Ruth and her sister Myrtle sang duets in church for many years. Ruth played piano for the children to march to Sunday School down into the basement. She sang with four fellow classmates for her 8th grade graduation. Before school Ruth loved her job preparing breakfast for the neighbor, "old man" Heller. Ruth also supplied wood for Mr. Heller's heating stove.

Ruth was an active in Winton Social Clubs, was President of the Farm Bureau, and was a member of the Women's Missionary Society and the First Church of God, locally and in Anderson, Indiana. Like her mother and sisters Marybelle and Myrtle, Ruth loved to sew. She also loved to bake, especially pies.

Later in life Ruth went to nursing school, graduating in May 1962. She loved being a nurse and taking care of patients. Ruth loved to read the Word of God and her wish was to see her family saved. She was proud to be known as a Christian and walked with Jesus daily. While she read her morning paper, she enjoyed nothing more than a black cup of coffee and a donut.

Viewing will be held on September 12, 2019 from 10:30 am-1:30 pm at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater, Ca. Followed by a graveside service at Winton Cemetery at 2:00 pm Repass to follow at The Hope Church (First Church of God), 2100 Fruitland Ave. in Atwater from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

In lieu of sending flowers, a donation jar will be available for those who would like to contribute.

Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 7, 2019

