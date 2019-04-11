Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Johnson. View Sign

Ruth Elnora Johnson

Nov 8, 1917 - Mar 20, 2019

Ruth Johnson was born in Drummond, Oklahoma on November 8, 1917 to James and Bessie Puckett. She passed away peacefully at home on March 20, 2019, at the age of 101. Ruth was the seventh of eleven children, all of whom passed away before her. In Enid, Oklahoma, Ruth met and married Leonard Johnson, on April 30, 1938, embarking on a 70-year venture of raising their six children.

Ruth was a loving Mom and Grandmother. Her passions were cooking, baking and entertaining friends and family, who enjoyed many delicious meals over the years. Her family proudly proclaimed that her cooking was the best. She loved her church and served on various committees. She especially relished being in charge of the church hospitality committee. After Leonard retired, they enjoyed traveling together. Her past-times included reading, gardening (especially flowers), watching Jeopardy and Lawrence Welk.

Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leonard, and four children: Lanny, Debbie Johnson Silva, Bryan and Mary Jane Harris. She is survived by her son Larry from Chocowinity, NC and daughter Sandi from Fair Oaks, CA, grandchildren: Chelsea, Jasmine, and Zach Harris, with whom she lived for the last several years, 10 other grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Winton Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at First Baptist Church, 1683 5th Street, Atwater, CA at 2:00 PM.

www.cvobituaries.com





Ruth Elnora JohnsonNov 8, 1917 - Mar 20, 2019Ruth Johnson was born in Drummond, Oklahoma on November 8, 1917 to James and Bessie Puckett. She passed away peacefully at home on March 20, 2019, at the age of 101. Ruth was the seventh of eleven children, all of whom passed away before her. In Enid, Oklahoma, Ruth met and married Leonard Johnson, on April 30, 1938, embarking on a 70-year venture of raising their six children.Ruth was a loving Mom and Grandmother. Her passions were cooking, baking and entertaining friends and family, who enjoyed many delicious meals over the years. Her family proudly proclaimed that her cooking was the best. She loved her church and served on various committees. She especially relished being in charge of the church hospitality committee. After Leonard retired, they enjoyed traveling together. Her past-times included reading, gardening (especially flowers), watching Jeopardy and Lawrence Welk.Ruth was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leonard, and four children: Lanny, Debbie Johnson Silva, Bryan and Mary Jane Harris. She is survived by her son Larry from Chocowinity, NC and daughter Sandi from Fair Oaks, CA, grandchildren: Chelsea, Jasmine, and Zach Harris, with whom she lived for the last several years, 10 other grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.Burial will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Winton Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at First Baptist Church, 1683 5th Street, Atwater, CA at 2:00 PM. Funeral Home Whitton Family Funeral Service

740 W. 19th St.

Merced , CA 95340

209-384-1119 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close