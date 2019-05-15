Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitton Family Funeral Service 740 W. 19th St. Merced , CA 95340 (209)-384-1119 Viewing 10:00 AM Mt. Olive Baptist Church 559 Broadway Ave. Atwater , CA View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Mt. Olive Baptist Church 559 Broadway Ave. Atwater , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth "Carol" Frazier Johnson

Jul 2, 1948 - May 4, 2019

Carol passed away peacefully leaving this earth for her heavenly home on May 4, 2019. The daughter of the late Imogene Clark-Casmer and James Ruckes, Carol was born in Champaign, IL, on July 2, 1948. At the age of 2, Carol was adopted by her then stepfather, Linon Jackson, who alongside of Imogene, raised her. At an early age, she accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior while attending Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Champaign, where she sang in the choir. It was during this time she decided to continue to use her beautiful voice to glorify the Lord through praise and worship for the remainder of her life.

The family relocated to several Air Force Bases before happily finding their home at Castle Air Force Base in Atwater, CA in 1966. During Carol's high school years, she excelled both academically and in track and field, winning many medals and earning several scholarships. Before graduating from Atwater High School, she started dating the very handsome and charming Edward "Gene" Frazier.

In 1967, Carol and "Gene" married and during their twenty-six-year union had three beautiful children, RaShanna Frazier-Johnson, Eugena Frazier, and Edward Frazier II.

As a lifelong learner, she furthered her education, earning an Associate of Arts degree from both Merced College and Heald Business College. In addition, Carol earned a Bachelor's Degree from California State University, Stanislaus.

Carol worked for Pacific Bell telephone company for 15 years before retiring due to medical reasons. She was an active volunteer in the Atwater community. She served as an advisor to the Black Student Union and coached the Band Color Guard at Atwater High School. Carol mentored high school students to help develop the skills they needed to be successful in college through Project TASSEL-California. She also served as a Youth Cheer coach for several years. In 1992, Carol moved to Panama City, Florida, continuing her community service work volunteering with several local organizations including the League of Women Voters and the NAACP, where she was awarded the NAACP presidential award.

Carol's faith was an inspiration to all that knew her. She encouraged others through scripture and her love for the Lord. She served in many church communities, including Antioch Baptist Church, Second Baptist Church - Merced, CA; and Macedonia Baptist Church, Panama City, Florida.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents Imogene Clark-Casmer, Linon W. Jackson and James Ruckes, brothers Kevin L. Jackson, Kenneth E. Clark, Michael Ruckes and Jessie Ruckes, and sister Lavinia Ruckes-Ekong. Carol is survived by her daughters RaShanna (Frazier) Johnson and Eugena Frazier; son Edward Frazier II, son-in-law Kevin Johnson, daughter-in-law Melissa Frazier, nine grandchildren: NaTasha Frazier, Melynie

Viewing will be held for Carol on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM, followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 559 Broadway Ave., Atwater, CA. Burial will immediately follow the service at Winton Cemetery.

Smith , Patrice Smith, RaShawn Johnson, Najee Frazier, Danny Vincelette, Caytlin Vincelette, Cameron Frazier, Kyra Johnson, four great grandchildren: Noa Frazier, Bryson Robinson, Nya Frazier, and Ryan Frazier; sisters Sheryl "Queen" Jackson and Crystal Howard; brothers Dennis Ruckes, Tommy Ruckes, Zanny Ruckes, and Brenda French, lifelong friend/sister since high school.

