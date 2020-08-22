Sabrina Elaine SapienApril 17, 1985 - August 15,2020Sabrina Elaine Sapien (Brina) was born April 17, 1985 To Mary and Robert Sapien in Merced,Ca where she has resided most her life alongside her beautiful twin sister Meredith Leann Sapien. August 15 ,2020. Sabrina earned her Angel wings and flew to the kingdom of heaven to be with her extended family up above.Sabrina was preceded in death by her grandmothers Ignacio and Bernice and uncles Martin and Marcos. Survived by her Mother Mary, Father Robert, Sisters Alexis (Israel),Meredith,Brother Robert (Alyssa), Nieces Angela and Denise:Nephew Israel, and her Best Friend La Quita Denise Richardson, also her loving friends and family.Sabrina traveled from coast to coast she enjoyed walks on MyrtleBeach,SC and her toes in the sands of Monterey,CA. Sabrina loved the outdoors she was an adventurous, fun loving, family oriented, kind hearted Angel on earth. She truly enjoyed hiking in Yosemite, going to concerts, bonfires, horseback riding and most of all playing with her nieces and nephew. Sabrina is known for her infectious smile,beautiful spirit and her warm heart and is loved by many....A viewing will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home. 1480 B St. Merced, CA 95341 from 10:30-3:00 pm. Please wear a mask.