Sam "Duck" Martinez
6/30/80-5/13/11
Not even 30 years old when you were taken too soon. Now on your 39th birthday we remember how your birthday was always a week long celebration.
One of your many joys was spending time with the M.C. and your brothers. You are missed and loved by your friends, family and club brothers. We recall your laughter, kindness, generosity and humor. May your ride be endless across this country you loved so much.
We pray you be a guardian to the lost and helpless along your way. God bless and keep you til we meet again. We Love you Sammy
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 29, 2019