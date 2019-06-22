Sandra Louise Brammer Batchelor
Mar 9, 1960 - Jun 10, 2019
Sandra Louise Brammer Batchelor was born on March 9, 1960 and passed away at the age of 59 on June 10, 2019 in Merced, California where she was a resident her whole life.
Sandra was a stay at home "Momo". She enjoyed working at the Merced Speedway, and helped as a score keeper for Golden Valley Basketball games.
Sandra is survived by her husband Jim Batchelor, children Douglas Lockwood (Chelsea Beavers) of Atwater, Raelyn Matsen (Chad) of Merced, stepson James Batchelor of Colorado, parents Larry and Janice Brammer of Merced and sister Carole Thomas (Richard) of Merced. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Kaili Matsen, Kortney Matsen, Kelsey Matsen, Lonny Batchelor, Madison Batchelor, Bailey Batchelor, Cody Batchelor and James Batchelor.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Half Dome Hall at the Merced Fair Ground located at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Merced, California 95341. Please come dressed causual.
Published in Merced Sun Star from June 22 to June 26, 2019