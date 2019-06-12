Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Rankin. View Sign Service Information Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-6201 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM First Baptist Church of Atwater 1683 Fifth Street Atwater , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sandra Ann Eastin Rankin, known to her family and friends as Sandy, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. after suffering a short illness.

She is survived by her husband Kenneth William Rankin Sr., son Kenneth William Rankin Jr. and his wife Ann, son Joseph Scott Rankin, granddaughter Torrey Rankin, and great-grandson Luca.

Sandy was born on September 28, 1944, in Wray, Colorado. She was the youngest of five children born to Harvey Nicholas Eastin and Edna Biggs Eastin. After marrying Kenneth Rankin in Abilene Texas on July 3, 1966, they traveled around the United States while he was serving in the military. Upon retirement and after living in Los Angeles for about ten years, they returned to their home in Atwater, California.

Sandy was a long-standing member of the Atwater community and First Baptist Church where she participated in many community programs. Sandy was the guiding light of her family and will be terribly missed.

A celebration of life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Atwater, located at 1683 Fifth Street, Atwater, CA 95301, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. the afternoon of June 15, 2019, with a gathering at the Rankin house to be held following the celebration.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery in Wray Colorado.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Norman Elden Eastin and Ronald (Tune) Eastin; and sisters; Bernita Sevrin and Lorena May Peterson.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the or the First Baptist Church of Atwater.

