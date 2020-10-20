1/
Santos Soto
1930 - 2020
Santos A. Soto
July 13, 1930 - October 09, 2020
Santos A. Soto, 90 of Merced, CA passed away on October 9, 2020.
Santos was predeceased by his parents Monico and Petra Soto, and his wife Margaret. He is survived by his son David and his family Erika, Justine, Nicole and Erik. He was an amazing father and grandfather, and will be truly missed.
Respects can be paid during his viewing at Ivers and Alcorn Funeral Home, 901 W. Main St., Merced, CA on Thursday, October 23, 2020 between the hours of 4 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be held privately by the family.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced Location
901 W. Main Street
Merced, CA 95340
209-722-6201
