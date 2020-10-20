Santos A. SotoJuly 13, 1930 - October 09, 2020Santos A. Soto, 90 of Merced, CA passed away on October 9, 2020.Santos was predeceased by his parents Monico and Petra Soto, and his wife Margaret. He is survived by his son David and his family Erika, Justine, Nicole and Erik. He was an amazing father and grandfather, and will be truly missed.Respects can be paid during his viewing at Ivers and Alcorn Funeral Home, 901 W. Main St., Merced, CA on Thursday, October 23, 2020 between the hours of 4 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be held privately by the family.